Superbonus, how does the mechanism change (still)

Even if there is a green light for the fourth credit assignment On the Superbonos And building bonuses until June 30, some banks decided not to proceed with these operations as in the case of Intesa Sanpaolo and Unicredit, which have already reached the maximum amount of tax credit usage. Orders exceeded 40 billion euros and with the changes introduced by the government “the flow resumed”. But the banks have slowed down because there is no longer room for discounts.

How it works

In practice, the institute can only buy tax bonuses if its state tax debts allow it: the more bonuses it buys, the lower its debt, but if it is canceled, the deducted bonuses will become a loss. In this way, the Superbonus risks being left without weapons available. However, with the fourth allocation of credit to banks, they will be able to transfer bonuses to customers who have financial space to deduct them from taxes. However, this mechanism does not convince both Palazzo Chigi and even Mef, who are very reluctant to the 4th pass system. as he explains Prophet“ The first version of the approved rule stipulated that banks should remain “jointly” on credit. If it turns out that the credit will not be due in the future, they should get it to pay their bill” .

Obstacles

This paragraph has been omitted but there are other obstacles that make the current mechanism very complicated to implement: first of all, it becomes impossible to split credit. If the bank imposes a loan of 10 million and divides it for 10 years, in order to sell it, it will have to pass it all over to the company that buys it. In this way, it was possible to avoid frauds that marked the first part of the construction rewards such as those amounting to 1.2 billion and made possible precisely by continuing steps Divide the credits earned. Now, however, this situation is a real obstacle because the second step makes it difficult to sell the fourth assignment of credit because the bank must first have completed the previous steps. “ After the invoice is discounted, there must be two transactions in a “protected environment” between banks”, Expert explanation. Only later it can be sold to a third party. For this reason, the process is considered very cumbersome.