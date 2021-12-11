December 11, 2021

Superbonus 110%, Castelli: At work at Isee station, wide affinity

“The huge bonus of 110% represents the real engine of economic growth and restart,” “which is why expanding its effectiveness and avoiding narrowing the field is an investment for the country, which removes doubts and avoids blocking many of the planned jobs. In the parliamentary confrontation these days, we are specifically working On this, to ensure that the ISEE limits for single-family homes fall, first of all, and that the use of other construction bonuses can be extended thereafter. There is broad convergence around the proposal that we put forward as M5S.” So is Deputy Economy Minister Laura Castelli.

Come Predicted by Sole 24 Ore Work is being carried out to scrap the €25,000 Isee cap to allow individuals the ability to implement energy efficiency interventions or make single-family units safe (for the record, villas), it has been shared by all and the government will be ready to review its position.

A game, then, is about to be locked, but it hasn’t closed yet, because there are other aspects at the table that are still being discussed. Starting with the bonus, according to Article 9 of the Budget Bill, from January 1, it will be available for the whole of 2022 but at a reduced rate: from the current 90% it will move to the less attractive 60%.

