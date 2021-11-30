Superbollo auto, here’s the decision: what changes now

Millions of citizens hope to cancel super car stamp: The thousandth repeal amendment, this time submitted by some senators from the Parliamentary Group of the Brothers of Italy, was in fact rejected on Monday 29 November by the joint Senate Finance and Labor Committees, which engaged in the examination of the so-called tax decree.

It didn’t come though surcharge – so it is called using technical terms – it was included a few months ago (by the financial committees of the two branches of Parliament) in the list of so-called small taxes, that is, taxes and small fees that they bring in the state coffers meager revenue. That’s from my point of view tax simplification Wanted by Prime Minister Mario Draghi and his ministers, it could in fact be scrapped.

The history of the super-character, between conflicting decisions and thresholds presented

In fact, the returns from the superage seal are slightly higher than 100 million euros. To be precise, in 2019, taking into account the latest available data, I hardly brought tax surcharges into state coffers 127.5 million euros. The €17.7 million derived from tax assessments, penalties and interest must then be added to these taxes. Compared to 2018, revenue increased by 8.7%: in general, between 2012 and 2019, the country collected approx. 903 million eurosIt averages around 113 million euros annually.

Recall that the game superbollo, well as normal car tax, in the summer of 2011 by the then fourth Berlusconi government on cars more powerful than 225 kW, i.e. 306 horses (with some specific privileges, It was resumed this year by the Mario Draghi government).

The subsequent Monti government reformed it, starting in 2012, lowering the entry threshold to 185 kW (252 HP) and double the amount from 10 to 20 euros per kilowatt above the threshold, but also provide scaling mechanism. In practice, the amount of tax decreases when the car becomes “older”: 12 € / kW after five years of construction, 6 € / kW after ten years and 3 € / kW after 15 years. After twenty years, the tax is abolished.

Historic car modification (which is still the most polluting)

stay the same in the draft that has been circulating over the past few weeks (which has been marked by a state of constant tension between the majority parties on the Contents of the 2022 budget) instead is the latest proposal to waive stamp duty for A car of historical interest, signed by Silvia Fono (Italy Viva), Patti Lapatt, Gabriella Di Girolamo (5 Star Movement), Gianni Petilla and Danielle Manca (Democratic Party).

Practically speaking, we would like to eliminate the 50% reduction on motor vehicle tax, so that (as stated in the text) “to achieve the gradual abolition of the tax benefits of polluting vehiclesWhether it is a new or old car, it does not matter: if you have a car with an internal combustion engine, you are bound to do so Full payment of the stamp duty, without any possible deduction.