June 12, 2021

Super info from NASA: Is water the source of the asteroid TOI-1231 b found near Earth?

Karen Hines June 12, 2021 2 min read

NASA scientists discovered TOI-1231 b

NASA announced that the asteroid currently discovered by NASA scientists is only 90 light-years from Earth. NASA scientists have named this new asteroid TOI-1231 b. Moreover, scientists have found that the new asteroid TOI-1231b is similar to the parent planet Neptune.

Three times larger than the Earth

The asteroid was reported by a team to study a gaseous world with a fertile atmosphere. The planet is three and a half times the size of Earth and has a temperature of 134 degrees Fahrenheit (57 degrees Celsius) by Earth standards. But astronomers say it is a “cold” planet and one of the coldest relatively minor planets, and scientists are exploring the elements of its atmosphere using space telescopes.

TOI-1231 orbits a red dwarf b

TOI-1231 b is said to orbit a red dwarf star smaller than our planet’s sun. However, this dwarf star has been reported to have lived longer than the Sun. Interestingly, the time of year for this asteroid is only 24 days. But NASA says the planet is relatively cold despite its narrow orbit because its star is also on the cold side.

barcode reader

Scientists have discovered the atmosphere of this temperate exoplanet on the scale of Neptune using a barcode reader. NASA says the research will allow it to compare its barcode with other worlds in other galaxies. It also states that it will provide insights into the structure and formation of exoplanets and planetary systems, including our own.

can be water

Moreover, scientists suspect that there is water on the asteroid. Similarly, scientists think it’s more interesting. NASA says scientists will conduct more research to learn more information about the asteroid.

