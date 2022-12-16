super biancocelesti, Sarri closes the run-off with another win

5.55 p.m

90′ – The match between Hatayspor and Lazio ends

The match ended with a good performance for Maurizio Sarri’s team, which won 5-2 and closes the Turkish training camp with another victory.

17:37

75′ – Luca Romero also scored

Hatayspor defensive error is exploited Luke Romero Who sits on the goalkeeper and scores the fifth goal with his left foot. Then enter Sarri Gela, Radu Lazzari and Patrick.

17:32

69′ – Cancellieri almost scores the fifth goal

Sarri removes Zakani and brings in Romero (Felipe Anderson moves to the right). Soon after he introduces Cancellieri who kicks with his right foot and is out. It’s not his foot.

17:27

64′ – Another goal from Lazio. Mark Zakani

Cancellieri gets a penalty kick. Zaccagni goes from his place, displaces the Turkish goalkeeper and signs biancoceleste poker.

1 7:24

61′ – More changes for Sarri

Maurizio Sarri changes Lazio again. Inside Milinkovic, Cataldi and Cancelleri, outside Marcos Antonio, Luis Alberto and Immobile.

5:17 p.m

53′ – a chance for Felipe Anderson

A great cross by Luis Alberto puts in Felipe Anderson. The Brazilian kicks on goal and faces opposition from the opposing goalkeeper. No way.

17:11

48′ – Hatayspor immediately closes the gap

crossing for a head Andrade Who stands higher than Lazzari and scores an amazing goal. Maximiano can do nothing. Sarri gets angry at the match manager: According to the coach, at the start of the action, the ball had left the field.

17:09

46′ – The second half begins

The game starts against Lazio again with a lead of 3-1. 3 changes immediately for Sarri: Inside Romagnoli, Basic and Felipe Anderson for Casale, Vecino and Pedro.

4:52 p.m

45 ‘- The first half ends in Turkey

The first half ended with Lazio 3-1 ahead of Hatayspor. Goals from Vicino, Immobile from the penalty spot and Pedro.

4.45 p.m

39′ – Another goal for Lazio

Lazio cannot be contained in these minutes. Here’s the trio that Pedro signed after a great job: Drafting in the area between Vecino, Luis Alberto and Pedrito: the former Barcelona player didn’t miss with a great shot.

4:44 p.m

38′ – Lazio are back on track!

Handball in the area and a penalty kick for Lazio. Ciro Immobile moves from eleven meters away and takes the place of Hatayspor goalkeeper. Biancocelesti is leading again, now 1-2.

4:43 p.m

37′ – Hatayspor drawing

Lost ball from Lazio, immediate header for heels Who is in front of Maximiano is not mistaken. The equalizing goal is 1-1.

4.40pm

34′ – Goal from Lazio, Vicino scores

Lazzari crosses for Immobile, who looks from a sideline position for a shot: a volley down the middle to insert the winner in Vicino Who just has to push the ball into the net. Biancocelesti lead 1-0.

4.30pm

24 ‘- A goal from Lazio, but the referee then cancels everything

Beautiful Corner – Luis Alberto, country house Header, Kardesler issued and scores: A goal disallowed after the intervention of the assistant due to an attack by the Biancoceleste defender on the goalkeeper.

4.20pm

14′ – Lazio also appears

Brilliant finale Adam Marosek, Goalkeeper Kardesler saves himself a corner kick with a good save. Now biancocelesti is pushing in search of the feature. Sarri off the bench asking to pick up the pace.

4:13 p.m

7 ‘- The first ring of the Turkish team

Aksoy tries to nod, but the ball widens. Maximiano calmly inspects the track and promptly restarts his team. Rhythms are moderate in this beginning.

4:06 p.m

1′ – Haticeport-Lazio kick off

The match begins, the first ball is Lazio.

4:00 pm

Memory of Mihailović

Lazio play in Turkey against Hatayspor, but before a minute’s silence for the great Sinisa Mihajlovic. Passion is also among the Biancoceleste players.

3.35 p.m

Lazio, we see Maximiano again

In goal he chooses Sarri Louis Maximiano. The goalkeeper, who started in the first match of the tournament and was sent off after only 5 minutes, found a place between the crossbars from the very first minute. It’s a friendly match, but he will have to give important signals after months on the bench.

3.20pm

Hatayspor – Lazio, official lineups

Hatayspor (4-2-3-1): Cardisler. Corkie, Frangis, Oksuz, Aksoy, Abid, Arjun, Riberio, El Kaabi, Lobanizde, Andrade. Available: Igeter, Boyar, Alesi, Cageran, Bas, Sonny, Varga, Bekaroglu, Yilmaz, Bogema, Kanak, Yildirim. everybody.: Demirel Volkan

Lazio (4-3-3): Maximian. Lazzari, Casale; Patrick, Marusic; Vicino, Marcos Antonio, Luis Alberto; Pedro, fixed, zakani. Available: Provedel, Adamonis, Radu, Gila, Romagnoli, Hysaj, Kamenovic, Milinkovic, Cataldi, Bertini, Basic, Felipe Anderson, Romero, Cancellieri. everybody.: Maurice Surrey.

3.15pm

Lazio, another friendly in Turkey

Lazio is ready to face Hatayspor after winning the match against Galatasaray 2-1. The second test in the Turkish retreat for the Sarri team. The coach wants to see further progress after training in Formello and the courses held in Emirhan Sports Center. After that, tomorrow I return to Rome. Next week begins the week in light of the championship rematch (January 4 against Lecce).