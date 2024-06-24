Summer vacation 2024 areas preferred by Italians

Independent journalist. For more than ten years, he has been dealing with information on the Internet, writing about sports, current affairs, news, cars, entertainment, and video games.

to’Real estate 2024 It is seeing an increase in the number of Italians who will travel thanks to specialized agencies: there will be about 4 million, 3.5% more than bookings for the summer of 2023. The data was revealed by a survey conducted by Assoviaggi Confesercenti, conducted by the Center for Tourism Studies. Florence Based on a sample of 671 travel agencies.

Through investigation, you can find out what it is The most popular regions in Italy For the summer holidays of 2024, the research shows a slight decline in interest in seaside resorts and an increase in requests for short-term destinations, especially to contain transportation costs. Abroad seems to attract more than Italy: 2.8 million travelers will arrive at a destination beyond national borders, while 1.2 million Italians will remain in our country.

Cruise is one type of travel that keeps the interest of travelers unchanged, while requests for intercontinental trips and those to places in Mediterranean countries are increasing. The numbers for European capitals and Italian art cities are always good, with an increase in organized trips that also allow those leaving alone to join a small group, accompanied by an expert in the chosen destination.

The survey also shows an increase in Flight and driving formula: It is a compact solution that allows you to reach the desired destination by plane, and then move on four or two wheels along the different stages of the itinerary initially planned with the travel agency.