Summer Heat: Science Reveals Which Foods Make You Feel It Most

During the summer, it is very important to follow a proper diet to better protect ourselves from the heat. We will reveal which one.

Real Estate It’s the season when the sunshine seems to never end, and the days lengthen into a series of warm, bright hours. The joy of being outdoors, enjoy ice cream By the sea or walking at sunset is unparalleled. However, with these long days also comes a extreme heatwhich can turn the simple act of leaving the house into a real task.

During the t warmer monthsIt’s easy to feel laden from attrition And Fatigue. High temperatures put stress on our bodies, which have to work harder to maintain the correct internal temperature. In these conditions, it is essential to find strategies to achieve this. stay fresh H active, Even when the sun beats down hard and seems to give no respite.

deer heat It affects not only our bodies, but also our habits. Every day, especially food. In the summer, it is common to crave light, fresh meals, which allow us to face the day without feeling heavy. The temptation to give in to More substantial dishes Organic farming unhealthy snacks, However, it is always around the corner, and can make dealing with the heat more difficult.

For this reason, it is necessary Watch what we eatThe right food choices can make the difference between a day spent fighting fatigue and a day spent full of energy and vitality. Every meal can become an opportunity to update ourselves H Moisturize ourselves, Help our body maintain Well-being Even on the hottest days.

How to deal with heat in food

second Francesca PaparellaNutritional biologist at the Italian Diagnostic Center, the secret to heat resistance is the right MoisturizingIt is important to drink at least two liters of water a day, preferably accompanied by cold herbal tea or flavored water, which also provides an additional amount of water. Vitamins H Micronutrients.

On the other hand, it is necessary to avoidAlcohol and in general all drinks that contain itBecause they contribute to dryness and can increase the sensation of heat, despite the apparent freshness of these products.

What to avoid and what to prefer on the table

Another crucial aspect is the choice of foods. French friesAlthough delicious, they should be limited, since Difficult to digest And able to Weigh During the hottest hours of the day.

Instead, it is advisable to choose unique and light dishes, such as: cold pasta With vegetables or salads rich in nutrients, which not only refresh you, but also provide you with the necessary energy without weighing you down. Also Ice cream, Although it is loved by everyone, it should be consumed in moderation, considering it as such. snack H Not a meal replacement.