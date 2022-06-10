Summer Games Festival 2022, did Jeff Kelly’s show disappoint everyone? – Multiplayer.it

The Summer Festival 2022 game It didn’t start out in the best way, it seems: it’s show made by Jeff Kellywhich was supposed to replace the bulk of the old E3 conferences, apparently disappointed everyone.

Problems Rhythm but also and above all content: that’s what we’ve been talking about for hours on social networks, and the opinions of the professionals and those of the end users seem to agree. However, looking at the list of announcements for the 2022 Summer Games, at least two things come to mind that could have dramatically changed the perception of the event.

The first, of course, is the sharp last: what would have happened if Neil Druckman had stepped onto the stage of Jeff Quigley’s show without leaking a few hours before The Last of Us Part 1 was revealed in advance? Obviously we can enjoy one last surprise Of great value.

The second is instead a missed opportunity, perhaps for a specific reason: the long-awaited reveal of Overdose, Hideo Kojima’s new game, could be a dramatic yes.Exclusive, but not for PlayStation. Will we see the title at the Xbox Game Show and Bethesda this Sunday?



Jeff Kelly

For the rest, the amount of material on offer is certainly not in doubt and Keighley himself was clear we wouldn’t be attending the usual world premiere, so most of the trailers could have been linked to the already announced production.

So that was it: From the gameplay of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 to that of Callisto Protocol, from Marvel’s Midnight Suns to Gotham Knights, from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge to Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, at that point we saw quite a bit. from everything. Yes, the crazy Goat Simulator 3 trailer too.



Goat Simulator 3

Sometimes the details are really enough to change things up and with a cold mind, given the list of games that found their place in the opening presentation of Summer Game Fest 2022, one honestly wonders if the latest version of the event at hand is really worth all the criticism directed at him .

what do you think? What was the debut for the 2022 Summer Games really like? Let’s talk about.

Parliamone is a daily opinion column that provides a starting point for discussion on the news of the day, a small editorial written by a member of the editorial team but not necessarily the editorial line Multiplayer.it.