Sullivan in Beijing, Meets Xi: Competition with China Must Not Lead to Conflict – News

Chinese President Xi Jinping He told the US National Security Advisor Jake SullivanThat the commitment to good relations with Washington remains in place.

Unchanged. Xi told Sullivan, whom he met in Beijing, “China’s commitment to the goal of stable, healthy and sustainable development of China-U.S. relations remains unchanged. We hope the United States will work with China to meet each other halfway.”

Sullivan told Xi in Beijing that U.S. President Joe Biden “looks forward” to speaking with Xi Jinping in the “coming weeks.” “President Biden looks forward to speaking with you again in the coming weeks,” Sullivan told Xi, according to a briefing from Sullivan’s press corps about the meeting.

Competition with China “must not lead to conflict.” That’s the message Sullivan repeated during 14 hours of talks in Beijing during his three-day visit. Sullivan added at a news conference at the end of the mission that engagement “remains a priority.”

“We had a strong discussion on the issue of economic security, and I reiterated that the United States will take action to prevent advanced American technologies from being used to jeopardize our national security,” the US security adviser said in response to Chinese complaints about the matter. Restrictions on the export of American technology to the dragon.

