Suit Problems, NASA Postpones Spacewalk Indefinitely

the NASA It was announced that the next spacewalks will come Postponed indefinitelyso engineers can better understand the cause of the coolant leak. During a scheduled 6.5-hour spacewalk, astronaut Tracy Dyson reported a leak in her spacesuit while still in the airlock on the International Space Station (ISS). The release of ice particles suspended activity, though the astronauts were not in danger. NASA is currently investigating the cause of the leak and evaluating next steps.

NASA’s EMU spacesuits, which have been in use since the 1980s, have had recurring problems with coolant leaks in recent years. Newer generations of spacesuits are currently under development, designed to improve flexibility and fit. However, recent delays and problems with launches, including SpaceX’s, are further complicating space mission planning.