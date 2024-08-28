Suikoden I&II HD Remaster release date announced, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions announced

The wait was longer than expected, but in the end Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars It is in the home extension. Konami has announced that the collection will be available starting from March 6, 2025.
Moreover, they were Original PS5 and Xbox Series X releases announcedwhich is in addition to those previously confirmed, namely PC (Steam), Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One. All of these new features were accompanied by a new trailer that you can find in the player below.
Digital Edition Bonuses
I pre order Digital versions are available for all platforms, except Nintendo Switch, starting September 6. While physical copies will be available for pre-order starting tomorrow, August 28.
the Digital Pre-Order Bonuswhich we list below:
- 57300 points – in-game currency
- Fortune Orb – An accessory that doubles the experience of the character who equips it.
- Prosperity Orb – An accessory that doubles the gain gained by winning battle with the character who equips it.
Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars is a collection that includes the first two chapters of Konami’s landmark JRPG series. In addition to increased resolution and frame rate, scenarios and character portraits have been redesigned, animations for exploration and combat animations, spell effects and special attacks have been updated, and much more. In addition to the graphics, there are also new auto-save features and a setting that allows you to choose the combat speed.
