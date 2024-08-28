Suikoden I&II HD Remaster release date announced, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions announced

The wait was longer than expected, but in the end Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars It is in the home extension. Konami has announced that the collection will be available starting from March 6, 2025.

Moreover, they were Original PS5 and Xbox Series X releases announcedwhich is in addition to those previously confirmed, namely PC (Steam), Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One. All of these new features were accompanied by a new trailer that you can find in the player below.