Subscriber count still below Microsoft expectations, for Axios – Nerd4.life

According to Axios journalist Stephen Totilo, Xbox Game Pass would be Missed the growth target Expected by Microsoft regarding number of subscribers For the second year in a row.

According to data collected by the relevant newspaper, Microsoft has set a growth target of 73% in fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, and managed to reach a growth of only 28%, thus missing the target by a large margin.

It will be, moreover, For the second time in a row What happens: Even the expected growth target for 2021 was not met, after the previous year, in 2020, Xbox Game Pass subscriber growth exceeded expectations.

The goal was also linked to incentives offered to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, and other high-ranking managers, which obviously didn’t take off, but the question is clearly of great importance to Xbox in general, given that Game Pass is an element of great importance. In the video games section.

In a recent interview, Phil Spencer reported that Xbox Game Pass subscriber growth on consoles has slowed lately, while there has been a sharp increase in PC Game Pass subscribers.



Phil Spencer, Head of Xbox Division at Microsoft

According to the head of the Xbox division, this slowdown in consoles will be physiological, since it has already reached a large group of users.

A subscriber growth of 73% over the year is already a goal that seems too high even for a successful service, and the fact that throughout the year there were no huge-caliber releases, which largely turned out to be 2023, made it even more difficult. In any case, we are waiting for more accurate information about the number of Xbox Game Pass subscribers, considering that the latest data dates back to January 2022 and spoke of 25 million subscribers.