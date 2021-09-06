“Student vaccination duty? We will use the tools if there is danger”

Duty to vaccinate Govt at school? “We will use all tools where there are risks.” Patricio Pianchi, Minister of Education at Sky Digi24, answers a question on the concept of compulsory vaccination at school. As is well known, the Green Pass is already required for employees. “As the Prime Minister said, we are ready at all levels. I believe it is necessary to appeal to the maturity of children who have responded more than anyone else to our call for vaccination. We will do it where there are risks. Use all tools,” Pianchi said. In Italy, the vaccine is currently available to people 12 years of age and older.

“The government is committed to this because the protection of children is the only condition for the safety of our country, a real restart and a return to the new normalcy. The government uses all tools responsibly and we will justify all tests,” he added.

In class, the mandatory mask upwards from elementary school. “The August 6 mandate makes it very clear that a mask must be worn in the classroom, but there is one important exception, and everyone in the vaccinated class has the opportunity to remove it. We will protect the privacy of all and protect the most vulnerable. This is the government’s tax. “

“I appeal to the President. Children are being vaccinated, not just for you, but for your peers, your friends, and your family,” he concludes. “The guard is not reduced by an inch, everyone is alert, all staff, children and families, we must be very careful, we can not even be a distraction – he says – to do this you need to be vaccinated. There is. “