Strike on Black Friday, Delivery at risk for those who buy from Amazon

Black Friday, the most anticipated day of the year for shopaholics, is approaching. Friday November 26 will be the day of maximum sale before Christmas worldwide, but in Italy deliveries will be at risk, at least for those who buy on the Amazon platform.

Drivers and employees of companies associated with Assoespressi that carry out deliveries on behalf of the American giant, about 12,000 workers (in addition to the so-called “natalini”, another 3,000-4,000 seasonal workers called to the peak of the holidays), specifically announced in 26 a general strike preventing the distribution of parcels.

This was announced by FILT CGIL National Secretary Michele de Rose, on the occasion of the first unified national gathering of executives and delegates for Amazon’s contracted merchandise delivery sector, stating that “the gathering, which is highly participatory, has given full mandate to FILT CGIL, Viet Cecil and Ultrasporty to announce strike.”

At the base of the initiative “there is a demand to reduce workloads and cadences that have become unsustainable, and to reduce the weekly working hours of drivers,” explained Felt’s director. Loads can reach 200 packs per day, with 130-140 stops in 8-9 hours, based on an algorithm that is constantly updated with a package on the PDA provided to drivers which, depending on traffic conditions, tracks the fastest trip, without recognizing breaks.

On the other hand, the weekly working hours reach 44 hours, which is too many according to the union, which aims to reduce it at the present time to at least 42 hours, with the ultimate goal of reaching 39 hours. Also necessary “to give continuity of employment to all employees, when contract and contract change. The liability on drivers in cases of damage and deductions should be reduced, the economic value of the trip increased and the performance bonus introduced”. Finally, it is necessary to “ensure legislation relating to privacy, data management and remote control, excluding any repercussions of a disciplinary nature”.