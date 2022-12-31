Stranger Things 4 beats Better Call Saul, House of the Dragon, and Rings of Power in IMDb’s 10 Best TV Series

been detected From IMDb Top 10 TV Series of 2022, 1st place on Stranger Things. The ranking takes into account all information collected by the Internet Movie Database website, better known as IMDb. The site, which is owned by Amazon, has already pleased us with its rating The 10 best films of 2022 were given to The Batman by Matt Reeves, starring Robert Pattinson.

Contrary to what one might expect – given Amazon’s involvement in the matter – IMDb has not crowned Rings of Power (its flagship show at the moment) but has left the throne Weird things 4, produced by Netflix. Every time Netflix He also has a second name on the podium: Better Call Saul in third place. The series, which has now ended, is among the most popular of all time. tAmong other noteworthy Amazon products in the rankings, we make a special mention boys. The third season takes the sixth place. rings of power – Vernon Sanders promises improvements for Season 2 – He takes the wooden medal. Always available at Netflix also the sandman, The second season is officially waiting.

Commenting on this particular top ten but also on film-related, IMDb Chief Operating Officer Nikki Santoro said:We congratulate these 20 films and TV shows for being the highest rated by our viewers around the world in a truly amazing year for entertainment.”.

Below, here are the top 10 best TV series of 2022:

Weird things

Dragon house

Better Call Saul

Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power

trance

boys

Moon Knight

hypnotist

Ozarks

Anna innovation

Among the Top 10 Special Series Released in 2022 in the United States, In the header we find that license plate record grabber Netflix Stranger Things, followed by House of The Dragon and Better Call Saul While it wasn’t even on the podium, somewhat surprisingly, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power that is It became the most watched on Prime Video.

What do you think of these top ten? Let us know, as always, below in the comments.

