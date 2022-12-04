Storage battery bonus for photovoltaics, here’s who is eligible for it and how to apply to INPS.

The Revenue Agency has announced rules for using the recognized tax credit for installation costs Energy storage systems connected to factories that run on renewable sources, such as photovoltaic panels. with Measures With the signature of the Director of the Agency, Ernesto Maria Ruffini, the conditions and procedures for benefiting from the facilities provided for in the 2022 Budget Law (Law No. 234/2021) for the expenditures incurred in 2022 and the approval of the application form for the revenues were drawn up.

Who can apply for a tax credit

Natural persons who bear, in the period from January 1 to December 31, 2022, documented expenses related to the installation of integrated storage systems in electricity production plants operating with renewable sources, even if they already exist and beneficiaries of spot trading incentives (Legislative Decree No. 91/2014) . With a subsequent provision, the Revenue Agency will, on the basis of the proportion between the amount of resources allocated (3 million euros for 2022) and the total amount of eligible expenses indicated in the applications, disclose the percentage of the tax credit due to each subject.

How to apply

The application must be sent from March 1 to March 30, 2023 exclusively electronically, using the web service available in the reserved area of ​​the Agenzia delle Entrate website, directly by the taxpayer or through an intermediary. Within 5 days of submission, a receipt confirming acceptance of the application (or rejection, with relative reasons) will be issued. The bonus can be used on a tax return related to the 2022 tax period, to reduce the taxes due and any unused amount can be used in subsequent years.

