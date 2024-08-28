Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Stoltenberg: “Allies step up military aid to Kyiv” – Breaking News

By: Samson Paul

“Ukraine continues to intercept Russian missiles every day, saving countless lives. But Ukraine’s ability to maintain its defences requires more supplies and more support: in the wake of Russia’s latest attack, Allies today confirmed that they will step up military assistance to Ukraine,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at the conclusion of a NATO-Ukraine Council meeting, organised at Kyiv’s request.


“Ukraine continues to intercept Russian missiles on a daily basis, saving countless lives. We must continue to provide Ukraine with the equipment and munitions it needs to defend itself against a Russian invasion,” he added.


Since the start of the actual Russian invasion, the Allies have made unprecedented contributions to Ukraine’s defenses. At the NATO summit in July, several Allies announced that they would send additional strategic air defense systems to Kyiv, including more Patriot batteries. The Allies also agreed to provide at least €40 billion in security assistance over the next year.


The allies also agreed to coordinate security assistance and training for Ukraine, with a new NATO command set to take over these tasks in September.

