November 22, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Stock Markets Today, November 22nd. Europe on the rise awaits Wall Street. Gazprom threatens to cut gas across Ukraine

Stock Markets Today, November 22nd. Europe on the rise awaits Wall Street. Gazprom threatens to cut gas across Ukraine

Karen Hines November 22, 2022 2 min read

European stock markets improved with indicators from Wall Street

Major European stock markets are dragging their feet after 3 hours of trading and US futures are heading higher. The best is Madrid (+1.33%), followed by London (+0.74%), Milan (+0.5%), Frankfurt (+0.28%) and Paris (+0.13%). From the operating rooms, we take a look at the Federal Reserve’s minutes scheduled for tomorrow, followed by the European Central Bank’s minutes on Thursday. Consumer Confidence arrives from the Eurozone and from the United States of America, the annual Red Book of Trade, the Richmond Fed Index and the American Petroleum Institute’s (API) Weekly Crude Oil Inventories forecast.

The spread between German 10-year BTPs and notes fell to 192.9 points, with the Italian annualized yield up 0.3 points to 3.925% and the German one by 1.2 to 1.997%. Crude oil rose (WTI +0.46% to $80.37 per barrel) and above that natural gas (+1.57% to €117.96 per megawatt). Gold holds (+0.3% at $1747.14 an ounce), silver is doing well (+2.24% at $21.16 an ounce), steel is more cautious (+0.52% to $3687 a tonne).

Buyings are concentrated on oil companies BP (+5.49%), Tenaris (+4.48%), TotalEnergies (+3.85%), Eni (+3.41%) and Shell (+3%), while Saipem slows down (+1.39%). Semiconductor producers Osram (-1.5%) and Soitec (-1.36%) were weak, while STM was more cautious (-0.46%). Luxury slows down due to new restrictions on Covid in China: Hermes sells 1.59%, Moncler 1.39% and Lmh 1.23%. Carmakers Volvo (+0.4%) and Stelantis (+0.36%) fared positively, while Ferrari remains weak (-1.34%). The banks are in no particular order: Caixabank leads (+2.57%) and Santander (+2.23%), followed by Banco Bpm (+1%) and Intesa (+0.95%), more cautious Bper (+0, 6%) and Unicredit ( +0.53%), SocGen Bank is weak (-0.48%), Commerzbank (-0.47%) and Mps (-1.78%).

See also  After retiring with share 41 next year, the dream becomes a mirage

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

If you smell this smell while leaving the car, stop immediately and call the mechanic I and here’s why

November 22, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Milo Manara after Elon Musk’s tweet with his drawing: “What if I sue him for 44 billion and buy back Twitter”?

November 22, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

New salary increases from January 2023? The three scenarios are on the table

November 21, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

UniBs: Scholarship for America in the name of researcher David Giri, who was killed in New York

November 22, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Stock Markets Today, November 22nd. Europe on the rise awaits Wall Street. Gazprom threatens to cut gas across Ukraine

November 22, 2022 Karen Hines
4 min read

The actress leaves the home of Silvia Sletti and Pazzini

November 22, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Practical Furniture – How to get three rooms even in a small space

November 22, 2022 Karen Hines