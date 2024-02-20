Stock Markets Today, February 20. China cuts mortgage interest rates, but markets remain unstable. A2a is flying past record margins

Milan is cautious with Europe

Piazza Affari continues to rise cautiously, like other European stock markets, waiting to extract clues on monetary policy from the minutes of the Fed-ECB meeting, which will be published tomorrow and Thursday, and from the final data on January inflation in the euro zone. , is always expected on Thursday. Milan and London rose by 0.1%, Paris by 0.2%, while Frankfurt moved against the trend (-0.3%). Futures are in the red on Wall Street, which reopens after Presidential Day, on the eve of Ndivia's highly anticipated quarterly elections, lower in pre-marketing, while Discover Financial Services is jumping in the wake of the acquisition by Capital One. Stock markets also remain concerned about China's health, as the central bank cut five-year interest rates by 25 basis points in order to give some oxygen to the faltering economy. Unipol (+2.1%), Diasorin (+1.5%) and utilities performed well in Piazza Affari, led by A2A (+1.2%), Enel (+1%), Hera (+0.9%) and Snam (+0.9%) ). Lively Generali (+0.5%), which saw Crt round its stake to 2%, and a slight move by Nexi (-0.1%) which is negotiating with unions to reach an agreement on around 400 stimulated and voluntary exits in Italy. On the other hand, Iveco (-2.8%), Tenaris (-1.4%) and Team (-1.4%) performed poorly, falling after yesterday's rally in the wake of the Bofa report. The banking sectors are weak, led by Bper (-1%) and Mps (-0.6%), as the Treasury could start selling its shares again after the lockdown period ends, and savings managed through Banca Generali (-1, 2%) and Mediolanum (-0.6%). Bonds also moved slightly, with the BTP-Bund spread essentially flat at 148 basis points, while yields fell slightly, with Italian 10-year bond yields falling by 3 basis points to 3.86%. On the energy front, oil is weak, with West Texas Intermediate crude falling 0.4% to $78.83 per barrel, while European gas rose 1.5% to €24.1 per megawatt hour.