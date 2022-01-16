Stock markets are trying to reverse bullish again but it’s still too early to say the worst is over

Today Monthly settingStock markets are attempting a bullish reversal once again but it’s still too early to say the worst is over.

The new setting will expire on January 25th, but what can we expect in the next few days? Should we wait for more declines or resume the rally?

Let’s go step by step.

At the close of the trading day on January 14, we read the following quotes:

Dax future

15.924

The future of Eurostoxx

4.278

Ftsy Mibe future

27,535

S&P 500 . Index

4.662,85.

Downside forecast for the first months of the year

In red, our annual forecast for the global stock index on a weekly scale for 2022.

In blue the chart of US markets



What are we waiting for next week?

It is difficult to make reliable forecasts, and therefore we will continue to work day in and day out. In fact, it is too early to say that the downtrend will continue, but also will immediately return to the upside,

Dax future

Very short downtrend until we see a daily close above 15.961. Long-term cons only with weekly close below 15711.

The future of Eurostoxx

Very short downtrend until daily close above 4283.5. Long term only declines with weekly close below 4216.5.

Future Ftse Mib

Very short downtrend until there is a daily close above 27.610. The cuts continue only with a weekly close below 27145.

S&P 500 . Index

Very short downtrend until daily close above 4665.13. Gains continued only with a weekly close above 4748.83.

Investment position in progress from a multi-day perspective

Static on the analyzed indexes.

How can day trading be carried out on Monday?

It is difficult to anticipate a movement but it should be determined that Monday and Tuesday will be crucial to the trend until the end of the month. So we are approaching the crucial days.