Stock Exchange: Milan slips in the wake of political tensions and closes at -3.44% – Economy

there Milan Stock Exchange Sink in the political crisis it brought Prime Minister Mario Draghi to ascend to the Quirinale. The Ftse Mib closed, in a high tension session, leaving 3.44% on the ground at 20,554 points.

In smoke 17 billion in terms of stock value. The Spread Between BTP and Bund contains damages. After touching 218 points during the session, at the closing of the differential signs, it rose by 206.6 points compared to yesterday, while maintaining today’s opening levels. The Italian 10-year yield is stable at 3.2%.

also Wall Street Negative returns. The Dow Jones loses 1.51% to 30,309.20 points Nasdaq It fell 1.19% to 11,119.04 points while leaving the S&P 500 1.37% off the ground at 3,749.56 points.

L ‘euro It seems tense with the lists in a state of tension due to growing fears of a global recession. single currency Returns to the exchange on the basis of parity with the dollar And change the hand to 1.0016 on the dollar.

perseverance tensions Geopolitics and concerns about the effects it will have on eurozone growth, fears of a global recession and risk aversion in global markets are putting pressure on stock exchanges and Fueling the dollar’s strengthpush the exchange rate with the single currency to parity.

Meanwhile in Italy, the public opinion of Analysts“It is not a time of crisis“With PNRR Paying Off” Recession In the euro area would lead the European Central Bank to cancel the normalization plans. A recession in the US is also a physical risk, which could at least temporarily in favor of the euro by dampening expectations of rate hikes in the US as well.”