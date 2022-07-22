Stock Exchange: Europe is slowing down. Spread opens higher then lowers – Economy

Major European stock exchanges slowed after indexes of small and medium-sized companies in France and Germany fell, which exceeded expectations. The worst is Frankfurt (-0.47%), slightly ahead of Milan (-0.37%) and Paris (-0.26%).

London is unchanged, while Madrid (+0.12%) is moving in the opposite direction. After a bullish start in the spread between German BTPs and 10-year notes, at 234.4 points, there is a drop below 230. The Italian annualized yield fell 19 points to 3.33%.

On the eve of the difference, the difference rose to 230.7 points, compared to 212 in the previous session, before the vote in the Senate of confidence in Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

In Piazza Affari, Saipem slips into negative territory (-0.06%) after the initial race, while buying on mediolanum (+1.56%), Banca Generali (+1.32%) and Italgas (+1.15%) remain pending next Monday. midterm. Report. They weigh Iveco (-1.97%) and Tim (-1.77%) and extend the decline of Unicredit (-1.83%), Banco Bpm (-1.1%) and Bper (-1.06%), preceded by Intesa (-0.49%). Little Any Move (+0.13%).

In the rest of Europe, the modest increase was in Crude Oil (Wti +0.26% to $96.6 per barrel), which is still less than $100, by Total Energy (+1.19%), Bp (+1.05%) and Shell (+0.88). ). %). In contrast, the two microprocessor products Asml (-0.85%) and Asm (+1.28%) diverge, while in the automotive field Stellantis (-1.34%), Volkswagen (-1.1%) and Renault (-1%). Minus sign for bankers Credit Agricole (-1.39%), Standard Chartered (-1.06%) and Commerzbank.