May 27, 2021

Still a mysterious game for free next week - Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax May 27, 2021 2 min read

For the third week in a row Epic Games Store You will give up on prof Mysterious game To its users, that is, it did not disclose what would happen next Free game.

As we said last week, if we want this is excellent news, because there is a habit behind mystery games Triple Or very famous nicknames like between us. You just have to be able to wait seven days without worrying. Also in this case, instead of the cover there is a placeholder image, which leaves nothing to leak what to expect when the timer runs out.


A picture of the placeholder for the mystery game

We also repeat the reasons why we believe that behind the mysterious games of the Epic Games Store there are (almost) always important games: the first is that in the past this has always been the case and the rule has been repeated in the last two weeks. The second is that by doing this, he can lure more people into huge discounts, which include discounts and 10 euro voucher To spend it on games that cost € 14.99 or more.

It’s hard to predict what the new game might look like, as there are no rumors circulating and clues scarce. Suppose each hypothesis is correct, so it is not worth the guesswork.

To find out what the mysterious game of next week, We just have to wait for June 3, 2021 at 17:00, when it is finally revealed. Meanwhile, you can dedicate yourself to a free game this week.

