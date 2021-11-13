Steve Bannon has been indicted for contempt of Congress

Steve Bannon, former advisor and strategist to former US President Donald Trump and well-known far-right activist, been accused Out of contempt of Congress for refusing to testify before the House of Representatives Committee of Inquiry investigating the assault on the Capitol (Congress, Washington, DC) on January 6. If convicted, he could face up to twelve months in prison.

Bannon Certificate ordered by the committee — made up of seven Democrats and Republicans — along with other people close to Trump, to assess whether Trump somehow favored his group of supporters, who stormed the Capitol on Jan. Furthermore, Bannon refused to provide some of the documents that the commission had requested of him.

Bannon is the first person to be indicted by the commission of inquiry investigating the assault on the Capitol, and he is For the first time since 1983 That someone is accused of contempt of Congress: It was Rita Laville, who worked in the administration led by Ronald Reagan, who was indicted.

Bannon is 67 years old and was a strategist for Trump during the 2016 election campaign. In 2017, after various disagreements with the president and some members of his administration, he was fired. However, in the final months of Trump’s presidency, he called him back and, according to the House of Inquiry, supported him in his attempts to overturn the election result.

On his last day as President Trump he was Grace was given To Bannon, who was arrested a few months ago on suspicion of earmarking collected donations to build a wall along the Mexico-US border, in order to stop migrants. Bannon justified his refusal to testify by saying that communications involving the President of the United States are protected by “executive privilege” (“Executive Franchise‘), the presidential right not to disclose certain topics to Congress.

