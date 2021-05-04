STEM Careers: How They Work in Space

“Mathematics is an enabler for the future, it is a language, a factor of self-confidence, a view of the world; It is the possibility of being part of the ocean of skills in which tomorrow is imagined and made possible. “It is the basis of STEM subjects, which we know will be the most in-demand skills in careers over the next few years, those with the highest wage advancement, and the largest employment rate.” Speech by Erseilia Vodou, Astrophysicist and Senior Diversity Officer at the European Space Agency (European Space Agency). “Science, technology, engineering and mathematics is science and research. Personally, I consider physics one of the most interesting topics ever. It’s exciting, it makes us realize that we live in a small cage of perception associated with our senses, but behind it is an extraordinary world to which we belong. He also insisted on physics in relation to the future of work, which would be tightly conditioned by the use of robotics, and automation, where the essential qualities would not only be technical skills, but also of Soft skills Which includes the ability to get an overview ».

Fudo continues an area that is constantly evolving: “At the moment in the engineering sectors, where we also include physics, the ‘hardest’ where there is a lot of mathematics, the percentage of women is less; However, despite the fact that the rate of engineering graduates has stalled, around 16.5 percent, young people choose to fly, including girls. ”In the new career sectors in space, pathways that require unconventional skills also emerge:“ We think about security. Cyber, artificial intelligence, material science, and another very interesting field in expansion, and we are opening ourselves more and more to data science: let’s think about Copernicus, the European Union’s Earth observation system, created by the European Space Agency: it’s a data mine on our planet, “It allows us to understand how the ice melts, how the wind dynamics work, and how the magnetic field … the data world will have a lot of fun for a long time.”

The focus in the ESA context remains specifically on future-oriented skills and careers. “The dimension that I invite is also being opened up Soft diplomacyIt has a greater social impact, is also linked to foreign policy, which contributes to tomorrow’s major challenges, which are climate change, poverty, and energy, ”says Fudo. “And let’s bear in mind the information that comes from space: the sector that has not yet launched its full potential is the sector derived from the detection of gravitational waves. Global business for Space economy It represents a turnover of 400 billion annually, not to mention the other companies that lie ahead: we must meet asteroids, find the technology to restore parts of Mars, build a village on the moon, and fight climate change with artificially. Intelligence … it’s an explosion of activity that requires apparent international cooperation. If at the European Space Agency we could land on a comet 500 million kilometers from here, that’s also because we’re scientists from 22 countries working together. A union in the fullest sense of the word, of skills, knowledge, resources and passion. ”

Italian girls noticed this. They are the ones who account for most of the applications of the European Space Agency, which through the program Young Graduate Trainee It provides the opportunity to gain experience for a renewable year for recent graduates or undergraduates in various disciplines. Until May 28 is open on The competition To choose new astronauts.

