Stellantis is changing its face: a stunning gesture, a historic step back, and now everything is changing for the mega-brand

The news comes from the Dutch brand that no one expected: this is what CEO Carlos Tavares announced.

What Manufacturers What we are living through at this time is a complex moment from different points of view, first and foremost regarding the difficult issue of ecological transition. Then there is Tariff related issues Which the European Commission has imposed on China will have the inevitable effect of raising the costs that Europeans will have to bear to buy a new car in the coming years.

Among the companies that are definitely not doing well there are also StellantisThe Dutch brand that has the best in it. Fourteen of the Most Successful Car Companies Most popular throughout Europe as well as in the United States, it is among the countries most affected by the thorny issue of duties.

Recently, someone has been raising a lot of debate. Statement from the General Manager of the CompanyCarlos Tavares. The CEO actually admitted Stellantis’ mistakes and errors, which led to a historic change: this is what he announced.

Stellantis, Historical Statement by Carlos Tavares

at recent days, Dutch Maxi Collection It found itself dealing with problems in the US regarding production and high inventories. The CEO of Stellantis found himself in a meeting with investors in North America, where he made a statement that surprised everyone a little.

Carlos Tavares He initially admitted his mistakes, declaring that he was “arrogantAnd take responsibility for what happened and the effects that the company reported.

Carlos Tavares quotes

According to the CEO of Stellantis, the right thing to do was to intervene and start a task force immediately. Only in this way will it be possible to address the problems in the best possible way. The effects of bad choices have been felt.where sales in the United States declined sharply.

Despite the difficulties Tavares and his colleagues face, they are also Optimistic about the possibility of correcting what has gone wrong so farThis will be done through cost reduction and a new range of cars.