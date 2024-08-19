Stellandis: Warren, job cuts for America

After warnings in early August, when some unions pointed to the possibility of 25,000 job cuts from Stellandis’ plans for Italy, the group born from the merger between FCA and PSA is apparently thinking. Final Fewer jobs will be cut in America this time around.

At the heart of the decision will be the discontinuation of the entry-level variant of the Ram 1500 pickup range, a version that the manufacturer will no longer produce at its Warren, Michigan plant in the US. This is stated in a report issued by the house building company Stellandis With the introduction of the new RAM 1500Production of the Ram 1500 Classic will be discontinued due to its introduction in Warren later this year.

Imposed cuts in production will lead Stellandis to lay off workers equivalent to at least 2,500 units.

Therefore, the definitive discontinuation of the Ram 1500 Classic will have significant consequences. Busy workers in Warren From an American manufacturer. Up to 2,500 people employed by Stellandis at its US site to make the Ram 1500 could be laid off, starting in October; Today, we’re talking about a massive reduction in operations, with about 3,700 employees working at Warren. As a result, only Four versions of the Jeep Wagoneer are listed.

Exterior of the Warren, Michigan site

As for the new RAM 1500, we know that it will adopt a brand new engine Twin-turbo HurricaneA six cylinder it is the most powerful unit in its reference segment 540 Cavalli And a couple 636 nm We remind you that the led group Carlos Tavares Going through a very delicate year, agree now A disappointing budget Recorded in first half of 2024 Net profit fell 5.6 billion eurosIn A decline of 48% In line with a record profit of 10.9 billion euros compared to what was seen in 2023.