Stefano Di Martino, what is the real value of winning the Affari Tuoi against Don Matteo

success Your job It is now a good certainty. Rai1 leaders know it, they know it Stefano Di Martino Which increasingly shows itself a concept in itself Conductor role And TV viewers know it, too Don Mateo 14Those who have been watching new episodes of their favorite series since October 17. You might say that it has nothing to do with it, since Don Massimo (Raoul Bova) is certainly not looking for packages, but there are details that closely tie the relationship between prime-time access streaming and the Lux Vide narrative.

How much is Affari Tuoi worth of winnings before Don Matteo 14

There are no numbers specifying the size Winning value From 200,000 euros to Your job With what that might mean Don Mateo 14. The drama, one of the longest running series on our television, has already been postponed once and is being counted on He slanders Practically renovated. The farewell of Maria Chiara Giannetta and Maurizio Lastrico was difficult, leaving room for new faces and new stories, while the arrival of… Don Massimo It has not yet been fully absorbed by an audience that still thinks about Terrence Hill.

Suspense of the October 17 episode in which Parish Priest Detective Series Who turned from a bicycle into a roaring motorcycle, was Excellent towing Don Mateo 14 Which certainly did not have a dire need but could still benefit a large portion of the audience that still tuned into the first network to watch the final and burning minutes of an episode. Your job. The parcel game has actually proven to be great insurance for the flagship, which it now uses as a warship Content protection Who cares about him the most.

However, Rai1’s narrative experiences a moment of temporary crisis. None of the big titles broadcast so far have been huge hits either Always by your side – highly anticipated – and blessed with the presence of the extremely talented Ambra Angiolini. on Don Mateowhich always guaranteed very high numbers, and therefore they could not afford to make mistakes. Hence the need for a ring of Your job It was strong enough to secure the right audience for the first part of the series.

The real value of Affari Tuoi prize pools

As we all know, cash wins are handed out from TV quizzes Golden icons. It is a very old rule, which required programs not to liquidate winnings in cash but with Various support A. underwent Very high taxes Which leads to a lower value indicated (in this case) inside the package – and by a lot.

Whoever wins the amount of 200 thousand, as happened on October 17, does not take the full amount, but must take an account. 22% discount Maintained by the Broadcasting Corporation, so one 20% tax On the remaining amount 5% for converting gold coins In spending money. The amount he won before Don Mateo Its value is still much greater but it is still too early to assess its weight. The success of the fantasy will determine the extent of it Your job It has become essential for the public and for Rai1, which – today more than ever – needs fixed points.