Stefano De Martino, new primetime program on Rai 2

Former Amici dancer is ready to take the helm of a new music game show: It’s the Italian version of Tha’t My Jam, hosted by Jimmy Fallon in the USA

Source: Rai Press Office

Stefano Coletta, Director of Primetime Entertainment Division at Rai, promised: Stefano Di Martino He will become the new leading face of Rai 2. And now the confirmation has arrived: in the upcoming television season, the dancer heads four programs on the network. As expected TvBlogin fact, he would have been chosen to lead a new offer early evening.

Stefano Di Martino leads the This is my jam

According to Excess, Stefano Coletta had entrusted Stefano Di Martino with management of This is my jam. This is the Italian version of a popular music game show in the United States, which aired in 2021 under the guidance of Jimmy Fallon, one of the country’s most beloved hosts and opponents. ex dancer friendsTherefore, he will take responsibility for bringing to Italy a format that has been very successful abroad (it is not clear whether the title will remain the American title or will be modified). In its original version, and perhaps also in the Italian version, the heroes of the program were Two celebrity teams who challenge each other with music-themed games. Among the stars who participated in the United States there are names of caliber Rita Ora, Ariana Grande, T Payne, Kate Hudson and many others. It has not been revealed which VIPs in our country will participate in the new Rai 2 game show.

All projects of Stefano Di Martino

What is certain, however, is that Stefano Coletta He affirmed his appreciation for Stefano Di Martino, so much so that he entrusted him with leading four different programmes. The first, in chronological order, is Tim Summer HitsWhich the dancer now records next to her Andrea Delogo; It is a traveling music show, bringing together the names of the great music of the main Italian arenas, in a series of six concerts throughout Italy. Between the fall of 2022 and the beginning of 2023, De Martino returns to television with its flagship programmes, Anything is possible tonight And the Stella BarBoth were reconfirmed for the new season and then debuted with This is my jam.

