July 8, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Stefania Orlando, l’addio: ormai non c’è più…

Stefania Orlando, Bye: Now I’m Gone…

Lorelei Reese July 8, 2022 2 min read

Those who follow Stefania Orlando on social media will note that the presenter, the former Big Brother Vip 5 competitor, has not recently provided any updates on Instagram. Here comes the fan questions: What happened to Stefania Orlando? With a long post, here comes the farewell…

Stefania Orlando For some time it was not active on social. After sharing in Big Brother Vip 5, Where he also reached the last Earning the public’s sympathy thanks to her spontaneity, sincerity, and sometimes even sophisticated, Orlando began working on television again, first on the show. like that which appearsthen as a commentator de live the life.

Not only that, fans obviously kept following Sui social, where is she Stefania Orlando She loved to share the moments of her day, which she also spent in the company of her husband, Simone Gianlorenzi. For some time, however, I Followers subordinate Orlando Note Absence More and more, why? Former competitor of GF Vip Uncover the reason…

Stefania Orlando decided to leave

Stefania Orlando, Answer questions Followers From Instagram Who were wondering why he was absent from social media, admitted the reason why he decided to take a pause. Presenter and songwriter wanted To thank all of you Worry For her, not seeing her constantly on Instagram anymore, and reassuring them by saying that everything is fine:

Read also: Stefania Orlando: Proud to be a showgirl

Thank you all for the interest you have shown me through many private messages asking me if everything is OK and how I am. I’m fine thanks, everything is fine and Nothing in order. I took the time to savor life without the madness of having to capture every moment of it.

Not only, Stefania Orlando He admitted that he no longer felt comfortable in a world social, Where there is now an atmosphere no longer as light and carefree as it once was:

Lately I’ve noticed that people on social media like to argue a lot, no matter what the reason, topic, or topic is, an argument is about anything. I can no longer find that lightness of the past, escaping from the reality that gave me joy and fun, it’s all like that overwrought!

So, at the moment, Stefania Orlando It will pay off a little, but he promised sooner or later Will be back!

See also  The latest news of Coronavirus. Europe wants to open its borders to pollinators to restart tourism

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Sisters Selassie outside the tale and any show? Who will be there from GF Vip

July 8, 2022 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

The International Taste Festival kicks off this evening in Carbonia

July 8, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Celebrity Island, Eduardo Tavasi lost his mind to her: “When I saw her…”

July 7, 2022 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

1 min read

US – Biden signs executive order guaranteeing abortion rights abroad

July 8, 2022 Noah French
1 min read

KLM and Lufthansa have announced the cancellation of hundreds of flights across Europe

July 8, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Stefania Orlando, Bye: Now I’m Gone…

July 8, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Deianira Marzano, not only chattering but also body screaming

July 8, 2022 Karen Hines