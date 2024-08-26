Steam sets new record for simultaneous online players

Steam sets new record for concurrent playerswhich thanks to the success of titles like Black Myth: Wukong has reached its share 37.27 million: A number of users that Valve’s digital platform has never achieved before.
The peak recorded in the past twenty-four hours reaches the accuracy limit. 37,266,324 players It exceeds Steam’s previous record, which dates back to last March: on that occasion 36,329,358 users were reached.
This is of course further confirmation of the health of PC gaming and Valve’s platform in particular, which has always been so. Very strong reference point. For fans as well as an important measure of the success of the latest games.
very heterogeneous cases
As we mentioned at the beginning, the incredible success of Black Myth: Wukong, which has established itself as the second most played game of all time on Steam, is certainly contributed greatly When reaching these numbers, however, not all new products generated similar reactions, but rather the opposite.
In fact, we are now discussing the symbolic debut of Concord, which currently has 230 contemporary players, and thus represents In a resounding turmoil Compared to the rates we’ve been used to with PlayStation exclusives so far.
It is then clear that Steam numbers will be supported. Live Service Classics Like Counter-Strike 2, Dota 2, and PUBG: Battlegrounds, the latter still ranks among the most-played games of all time on the platform.
