Steam sets new record for simultaneous online players

Steam sets new record for concurrent playerswhich thanks to the success of titles like Black Myth: Wukong has reached its share 37.27 million: A number of users that Valve’s digital platform has never achieved before.

The peak recorded in the past twenty-four hours reaches the accuracy limit. 37,266,324 players It exceeds Steam’s previous record, which dates back to last March: on that occasion 36,329,358 users were reached.

This is of course further confirmation of the health of PC gaming and Valve’s platform in particular, which has always been so. Very strong reference point. For fans as well as an important measure of the success of the latest games.