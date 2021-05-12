May 12, 2021

Steam on PS5, Xbox, or Switch? Gabe Newell suggests big news by 2021 - Nerd4.life

Steam on PS5, Xbox, or Switch? Gabe Newell suggests big news by 2021 – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax May 12, 2021

steam It can open in Control unit In the near future, or at least this appears to be the most common explanation after a short, vague sentence uttered Gabe Newell In response to a direct question about the opening of his store in P.S5, Xbox Series X | S e Nintendo Switch.

There is not much to say but to report Question and Answer, Taken from an interview with Gabe Newell, with the part that can be seen in a video posted on Reddit It can be seen below. The interviewer asks “Steam You will bring the games to consoles Or will it stay on the PC? Gabe Newell’s answer opens up very interesting views: “You’ll have a better idea of ​​this Before the end of the year. I don’t think the answer is what you expect. “

The current audience expresses it out loud astonishment And Newell seems to be joking a bit about it, but in fact such a statement clearly opens up a number of views and speculations about the future of Steam and Valve games, perhaps.

The prediction remains ambiguous, but one idea is that Steam can be made available on consoles, even if it is difficult to think of the entire catalog on all platforms, unless it’s a cloud gaming system or something like that.

Another possibility is some arriving Exclusive games On Steam, possibly from Valve itself, on consoles. In any case, Newell’s response, even for the fact that it portends something unexpected to the audience, seems to open the door Ads Large caliber.

Another possibility is rumored to be some Xbox Game Pass integration, which always appears when it comes to rapprochement between different gaming environments, but we only have to wait for the next few months to find out. Apparently, by the end of 2021, we will know something about the future of the relationship between Steam and consoles.

