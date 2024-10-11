Steam now warns you that you don’t own the games you purchase

Valve has updated the store steamwhich now clearly warns you at the time of checkout that the product you are purchasing is Granting a license to the game And service and Not the product itself. A concept that is already clear to many users, but not all. We specify: Steam’s policies have not changed, and the platform is now obligated to clearly communicate this information.

When you add games to your cart and proceed to checkout, you’ll see a box on the right (find an example in the image below), which reads: “Purchase a digital product Grants a license to the product on Steam“, with an attached link to the Steam Subscription Agreement, where it is explained that “Contents and services are licensed, not sold. Licensing It does not transfer to the subscriber any address or ownership for contents and services.