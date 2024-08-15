Steam Introduces New ‘Accompany System’ for Reviews, Here’s How It Works

After the last few days of viewing, Valve has finally officially introduced the changes to Review of the utility system From users on steamwhich aims to highlight the most useful ones and, conversely, hide the less useful ones. The new system is now active by default for all users.

As explained in a post on Steam , reviews were previously sorted based on the number of “helpful” votes assigned by other users. The problem is that it was quickly noticed that some users were exploiting the reviews to create ASCII graphics, write jokes, memes, and other content that might not be very helpful to those looking for information about a game at the purchase stage, which led to the game’s popularity increasing. Steam’s curators are making significant changes to how the system evaluates whether a review is actually helpful or useless, not banning funny posts entirely, but moving them to a secondary position.