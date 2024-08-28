Start of School 2024-2025: Full calendar with long weekends and holidays

In phases, dates that vary by region and probably based on the heat, we return to school. Not surprisingly, students from autonomous provinces are the first to return to the classroom Bolzano (Thursday 5 September), cont Trento Then on the 9th Friuli Venezia Giulia, Marche, Piedmont, Umbria and Val d’Aosta September 11; Campania, Lombardy, Molise, Sicily and Sardinia il 12; Abruzzo, Basilicata, Calabria, Emilia Romagna, Lazio, Liguria, Puglia and Tuscany Maturity for 16th 2025 is scheduled on 18th June.

School autonomy

School autonomy allows principals of individual institutions to decide which date is best, even if these are regional calendars: so it’s a good idea to check the website of the school you’re interested in.

November 1 and the Immaculate Conception

The 2024/25 calendar includes longer than usual Christmas holidays and long weekends in late April-early May. It also starts well November 1All Saints’ Day, this year on a Friday, allows children the first bridge: actually from November 1 to November 3. Instead of thatImmaculate (and Sant’Ambrogio) will not have a bridge: the Immaculate Conception (8 December) and the feast of Milan’s patron saint (Sant’Ambrogio, 7th) fall on the weekend.

Christmas holidays

The missed long weekend of the Immaculate Conception will be compensated: lessons will end almost everywhere on Friday, December 20 (but it’s better to check your company’s calendars here too). Natal A Wednesday falls. The longest interval will be 17 days.

Easter and Liberation

In 2025 the Easter It falls on April 20. Holidays start on Thursday 17th or Friday 18th, depending on the regional calendar, Tuesday 22nd and inclusive. Two days later we go back to class and then here we are April 25The liberation dayIt falls on a Friday and offers a three-day long weekend. Therefore, between Easter and Liberation, only two people are expected to be in the classroom during the 10 days.

May 1st

Il May 1st In 2025 it will fall on a Thursday: there will be 4 days of rest immediately after Easter and Liberation. The last break before the end of the school year will be June 2 Republic Day: There will be a long weekend from Saturday 31st May to Monday 2nd June. Depending on the region, school will close between Friday 6 June and Tuesday 10 June.