Stars parade in Mumbai for Ambani’s dream wedding – Asia

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, pop stars like Rihanna and Justin Bieber, influencers like Kim Kardashian, and former British prime ministers Tony Blair and Boris Johnson: these are just some of the guests at the multibillion-dollar wedding in London, Mumbai, between Anant Ambani, the heir to Asia’s richest man, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, the daughter of pharmaceutical magnates Viren and Sheela Merchant, both 29.

The party, which cost about $100 million, began on Friday and will not end until Monday. But it is just the latest in a long line of lavish parties that the golden couple of Indian businessmen and financiers have thrown in recent months, galvanized by the attendance of VIPs from around the world.

video Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant get married in Mumbai, attended by dignitaries from across the world

The first was held in March with a guest list of 1,200 people including Ivanka Trump, Bill Gates and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai. The most recent, before the wedding, last week, was enhanced by an over-the-top performance by Canadian singer Justin Bieber.

Just a few days ago, the couple organized a cruise in the Mediterranean, where they hosted Katy Perry, the Backstreet Boys and Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan for the occasion. Also spotted at the celebration in Mumbai were the famous American wrestler and actor John Cena and FIFA President Gianni Infantino, as reported by media outlets around the world. A historic social event, it is evident that it is being followed step by step on social media with constant updates from those who share every detail online about the many stars present. The image of the newlyweds in traditional attire is everywhere. The same goes for the pictures of the guests’ clothes, hair and accessories captured on the red carpet upon their arrival. However, as reported by the BBC, this uncontrolled festival is causing great controversy in India: the main roads of Mumbai are apparently closed for several hours a day and will remain so until the end of the celebrations. A decision that has caused enormous inconvenience to the already chaotic traffic and has led to numerous protests. Moreover, the blockades have exacerbated the already unsustainable traffic problems following the monsoon floods in recent days. But regardless of the traffic, there are those who have been highly critical of the massive display of unlimited wealth during these endless celebrations.

