Starfield will not be released in 2021, according to Jason Schreier – Nerd4.life

According to Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreyer, Bethesda and Microsoft will not be able to achieve this. To launch Starfield At the end of the 2021. The topic was touched upon during a question-and-answer session on Reddit as Schreier promotes his new book, Press Reset.

However, the matter was not investigated, since the journalist was limited to giving a sharp negative answer to a user who asked if he thought Starfield would be launched by 2021.

Of note, Schreier’s version clashes with other Insiders’ version who instead want Starfield to remain in all-time rivalry by the end of the year. In fact, few are sure, because the unknown always exists pandemic To risk spoiling software at the last minute, but according to many, Microsoft and Bethesda’s goal is to launch Starfield in the current calendar year.

Starfield is a new intellectual property developed by Bethesda in recent years. It was not clear what the players would offer. Some assume it is Skyrim in space, others hope for something unique. In fact, it’s one of the most talked about games in recent months, and also for an Xbox exclusive yes or no question, even if practically nothing is known about it yet.