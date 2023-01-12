Starfield will have a separate event, and it won’t be in Xbox Developer_Direct – Multiplayer.it

Microsoft today officially announced the release of Developer_Direct, an event dedicated to what will happen in the Xbox ecosystem in the coming months. As the Windows Central leak predicted, There will be no Starfieldone of the most anticipated games of 2023, but that shouldn’t worry gamers too much: it’s entering happened by itself Which will be arranged by Bethesda at a later date.

The confirmation comes from the software house itself with a post on Twitter, as well as from the post that Microsoft made on the official Xbox website, which states that there will be a separate event entirely dedicated to Starfield, in order to give Bethesda plenty of time to present the latest news of the game and, hopefully, This is the final release date as well.

Right now, no date has been set for the Starfield Tournament event, not even indicative. As we know the game is expected on PC and Xbox before first half of 2023so we assume that in any case we will not have to wait long to find out more about it.

Xbox Developer_Direct will air on Wednesday January 25, 2023 at 21:00 Italy. Games confirmed for the event include Forza Motorsport, Redfall, Minecraft Legends, and new content for The Elder Scrolls Online.