Starfield: Shattered Space has a release date and the REV-8 vehicle is now available with a free update

On the occasion of the live opening at Gamescom 2024, two good news also arrived regarding this. Starfieldwith Shattered Space Expansion Release Date And immediate availability forFree update includes REV-8 vehicle.
In one fell swoop, two major updates for Starfield have been reported, with insights likely to arrive in the next few days, via a live stream that Microsoft has already announced for Gamescom 2024.
The game’s first expansion, called Shattered Space, will arrive. September 30 On PC and Xbox Series
Finally the surface vehicle
As we’ve seen, Shattered Space is destined to be a major and significant addition to the Starfield universe, as Todd Howard also explained previously.
For the rest, the trailer posted on Opening Night Live focuses above all on the new car available in the game starting this evening.
The REV-8 is a type of off road space vehicle Able to travel on all planetary surfaces, equipped with remarkable propulsion power and also with rockets that allow it to make remarkable jumps and cross various cracks and gaps with great leaps.
The REV-8 vehicle is now available in Starfield with a free update, finally allowing for faster and more dynamic movement on planetary surfaces, something that players have been asking for for some time and has now been granted by Bethesda.
