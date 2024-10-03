Starfield is “the best game Bethesda has ever made,” says one director: It doesn’t matter if you don’t like it

The statement comes from Emil Pagliarulo – Bethesda Design Director – who spoke to GamesRadar. During an interview, the developer gave his opinion on this matter.

Starfield Do you like it or not? Actually, don’t tell us that doesn’t really matter, because Bethesda is pretty sure it does His best match from many points of view It doesn’t matter if the end result is not yours.

Statement from Starfield Design Director

“I think in many ways Starfield is the hardest thing Bethesda has ever done,” Pagliarulo said. “We pushed ourselves to do something completely different, putting the biggest, richest space simulation RPG into the Xbox that makes Starfield something of a technical marvel.” In many ways, the best game we’ve ever made. But the most important thing for us is that Starfield has its own unique character and now sits alongside Fallout and the Elder Scrolls.”

“This may not be the type of game that everyone likesBut what is it?” Pagliarulo added, “We’ve created a new IP, from scratch, and a completely unique experience on console. I’m not saying Starfield is better or worse than other games, but it’s just different in what we offer. It’s Bethesda’s weird mix of immersion, action, and role-playing… but it’s also different [dagli] More RPGs from Bethesda.”

Of course, in the end, the audience’s reaction is also partly important, and regarding the DLC, it does not seem to be entirely positive: Starfield – Shattered Space did not convince players on Steam: more than half of the reviews were like that. negative.