Stardust is featured in new NASA photos

The stunning images you see in this article are the result of a new NASA initiative that is observing four galaxies (relatively) close to our Milky Way from a new perspective, Using data from some unused space telescopes. Designed to highlight the star dust, which is one of the main and most prevalent components in the universe. according to US space agencyStardust, which mostly forms when stars die, absorbs nearly half of the star’s light, and has a major impact on the formation of galaxies.

From Similar consistency to that of smokeStellar dust clouds are very fickle as expected, and are constantly and greatly affected by the explosion of new stars, stellar winds and gravitational effects on the various celestial bodies that come into contact with them. It is here that most of the heavy chemical elements from which planets like ours are born, and therefore stellar dust is also an essential aspect of study to increase the general understanding of the universe.