June 21, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Stardust is featured in new NASA photos

Stardust is featured in new NASA photos

Karen Hines June 21, 2022 2 min read

The stunning images you see in this article are the result of a new NASA initiative that is observing four galaxies (relatively) close to our Milky Way from a new perspective, Using data from some unused space telescopes. Designed to highlight the star dust, which is one of the main and most prevalent components in the universe. according to US space agencyStardust, which mostly forms when stars die, absorbs nearly half of the star’s light, and has a major impact on the formation of galaxies.

From Similar consistency to that of smokeStellar dust clouds are very fickle as expected, and are constantly and greatly affected by the explosion of new stars, stellar winds and gravitational effects on the various celestial bodies that come into contact with them. It is here that most of the heavy chemical elements from which planets like ours are born, and therefore stellar dust is also an essential aspect of study to increase the general understanding of the universe.

The observed galaxies are the following (arrangement coordinated with the gallery above:

  1. Andromeda or M31

  2. Triangle Galaxy or M33

  3. Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC)

  4. Small Magellanic Cloud (SMC)

M31 and M33 are real galaxies, while The Magellanic Clouds are classified as dwarf galaxies or irregular. All four are located 3 million light-years from Earth. Red represents hydrogen in gaseous form, which is the most common element in the entire universe, while green indicates the presence of especially cold dust, which is located near the “bubbles” in which dust is completely absent. away from the strong winds caused by the formation of new stars. Finally, blue indicates warmer stellar dust (eg because a new star is forming).

The images you see can be created thanks to the data of the following systems:

  • Herschel Space Observatory. It’s an ESA system that was in operation between 2009 and 2013, and includes key NASA technology for two of the onboard instruments. Thanks to this spacecraft, it was possible to detect thermal infrared emissions from stellar dust.

  • Planck Observatory. Another mission of the European Space Agency.

  • IRAS (Infrared astronomical satellite) from NASA.

  • Glass (COsmic background explorer) from NASA.

Herschel’s devices had a fundamental problem: they were unable to gather information from less dense stardust clouds. According to NASA estimates, for the nearest galaxies, this means that about 30% of light emissions have not been recorded. The other three telescopes fill this gap.

See also  Direction until mid-December «3B Meteo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

Making the most detailed maps of the asteroid Psyche » Science News

June 20, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

“Within 15 days, the point of no return.” What are we going to do with sewage? – Libero Quotidiano

June 20, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

“Come on, do these really look like rocks to you?”

June 20, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

3 min read

Successes between the United States and Belgium

June 21, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

How to make a bathroom cabinet or bedside table in a few steps with these creative ideas using recycled materials

June 21, 2022 Karen Hines
1 min read

“Island of the Celebrity”, Eduardo Tavasi was forced to withdraw in tears: “I dreamed of the final”

June 21, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Stardust is featured in new NASA photos

June 21, 2022 Karen Hines