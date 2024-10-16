STALKER 2 is a challenging game, as it can run at 60 frames per second even on Xbox Series S

Initially, the team was not convinced that they would be able to make the game fully functional on Xbox Series S, so much so that the developers were concerned about the issue, but the work carried out later significantly changed the team’s idea about the game. Console.

Regarding this last aspect, the developers explained that they had learned to know the Microsoft console well, after the years spent developing STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl, which also led to a significant modification of the first beliefs about this console.

Various information began to appear about Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl the hero of a recent testing session conducted by several publications that then published “final previews” before the game’s release, from which various details such as Difficulty level The fact that GSC GameWorld considers 60fps mode is also available on Xbox Series S .

With the improvement, the idea has changed on Xbox Series S

At first, GSC GameWorld thought it was almost…impossible“I’m bringing STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl to Xbox Series S, due to the complexity of the game between the breadth of the map and the amount of mechanics.

“But then we have to improve it and add new functions to it Information flow“, GSC explained.

“The Unreal Engine has a lot of features for this, but for our game, we had to squeeze every megabyte of every possible piece of system content, and now we’ve succeeded.” This also led to thinking about the possibility of offering a 60fps mode on Xbox Series S as well, perhaps at a later date. In short, after the first misunderstanding that led people to believe that the game ran at 25 FPS in the development phase, the situation seems to have changed somewhat.

Another element that emerged from the in-depth analysis published by Windows Central is the level of challenge presented by STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl, which seems very high. The game will have it Three difficulty levels At launch, but overall it’s a title that’s been calibrated upwards in terms of complexity.

In short, even the “Normal” level is a fairly challenging experience, in keeping with the series’ tradition: “At launch, we will have three difficulty levels,” the team explained, “but on Normal difficulty, the game is already calibrating this.” Really difficult.

“We have a higher difficulty mode that not only makes the game more difficult, but also reduces HUD and UI elements.” STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl’s release date is set for November 20 after a recent delay, and will be available on day one in the game catalog. Xbox Game Pass.