STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl Reveals Itself Through New Gameplay Trailer

On the occasion of Gamescom 2024, GSC Game World saw it as an opportunity to publish New STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl gameplay trailerWhich as we know will be available on PC and Xbox Series.

This time too the Ukrainian development team has created an association aimed at this. Emphasizing the disturbing atmosphere of the gameThrough the words of one of the characters who welcomed us into his settlement, and spoke of the great difficulties and terrible dangers that the area faced.

Meanwhile, a tracking shot begins consisting of sequences in which we see several dead soldiers, dark corridors, but also Open spaces with inspiring colorspart of an open world that will not fail to surprise us with its sheer size.