STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl Reveals Itself Through New Gameplay Trailer

On the occasion of Gamescom 2024, GSC Game World saw it as an opportunity to publish New STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl gameplay trailerWhich as we know will be available on PC and Xbox Series.
This time too the Ukrainian development team has created an association aimed at this. Emphasizing the disturbing atmosphere of the gameThrough the words of one of the characters who welcomed us into his settlement, and spoke of the great difficulties and terrible dangers that the area faced.
Meanwhile, a tracking shot begins consisting of sequences in which we see several dead soldiers, dark corridors, but also Open spaces with inspiring colorspart of an open world that will not fail to surprise us with its sheer size.
A long awaited and difficult project
As you may recall, STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl has been delayed to November 20, so it will be available by the end of the year and will not jump straight to 2025 as some feared, but it’s clear that the developers will have to make the most of the extra time they’re given.
from Technical uncertainty of the game We already talked about it in our review of STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl in June, specifying the delay as appropriate and which at that time did not have the current characteristics, since the title was expected to be released in September.
Given the dramatic context in which GSC Game World is implementing this project, it is already a miracle that STALKER 2 has become a reality, of course, but it would be truly amazing if the studio could realize its dream without settling for half a year of successful experimentation.
