Square. Space for Culture, this Thursday Episode 9 with many guests

From Thursday 25 November 2021And the every two weeks at 20.40broadcast on Sky Art Square. space for culture series created by TIWI was conducted before Nicholas Ballariothis says Contemporary culture in all its formsAcross Services, guests, in-depth entertainment and events not to be missed. After the success of the first season, Artists, musicians, directors, actors, dancers, culture, entertainment and art workers they found The theater For their projects, this year’s space Square Expands his horizons and becomes so A magazine that talks about suggestions the art world And her heroes at 360 degrees. In addition to welcoming and interviewing guests on the site of his studio construction, Nicholas Special services from galleries and museums all over Italy.

there Episode 9 to Squareaired on March 24 He talks about the inversion and does it starting with the show, Madness in contemporary art, which was held at Chiostro del Bramante in Rome. coordinator Danilo Escher Tell us about this project in which the king went crazy like this? Like the colors, shapes, and materials from which the artworks are made there? hosted. In the studio we watch the performance of an excerpt from the monologue See under AlmaPlayed by actor and playwright Lorenzo Piccolo collective Nina drag queens. In the following interview with Nicholas, Lorenzo tells us about the cyclist’s theater of which the collective is the only example in Italy.

As usual comes the moment of the animated column dedicated to the story of an important year of history and culture: crazy times. For more years? crazy about art historyAnd the? The year 1952 witnessed many setbacks, whether creative, governmental or scientific. After that we move to MAXXI in Rome Where is he? The exhibition is titled Supernovaby chinese artist Cao Fei. curators he is hanro And the Monya Trombetta They tell us about the exhibition spaces and reflections that involve all the work of the visual artist, who has always focused on the video image: are we talking about transitions, speed? Change, the relationship between the past and the future, between tradition and technology, between the real and the virtual.

Finally the second guest in the episode? Giulio PozzoFounder and CEO of the first Italian crypto arts fair, causative art. An interesting interview with a sound of “true” and “wrong” that deconstructs cliches and stereotypes about NFTs. Finally, the usual appointment with the most advice? Interesting in the art world in the coming weeks.