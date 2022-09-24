September 24, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Spotted a white model in an ad for Logitech - Nerd4.life

Spotted a white model in an ad for Logitech – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax September 24, 2022 1 min read

Frame with Xbox Series X in white

look at me Advertising “Rule the Game” for the ASTRO A30 wireless headphones from Logitech, some users identified an interesting detail around 00.14 of the second: on the shelf of the girl in the center of the scene there is Xbox Xbox X From White color. Below you can watch the video:

Since its launch in November 2020, the Xbox Series X is only black (excluding special editions) and Microsoft has never announced it alternate colors. So seeing it in white surprised many, who began to speculate that at least one new color could arrive from the console.

In fact, it’s better not to hurry too much, because the person in the movie could simply be a special body designed specifically for advertising. Indeed, when looking at the scenery, it is easy to see the dominant white. The black Xbox Series X probably cracked a lot.

However, it is not excluded that it could be something Microsoft will announce in the coming days or weeks. Perhaps it has to do with the arrival of Christmas, when having more color could be appropriate from a business point of view.

See also  Will Hogwarts Legacy be dubbed into Italian? The answer comes from the official video on YouTube Nerd4.life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Apple has discovered an annoying bug in iOS 16: Desperate Users

September 23, 2022 Gerald Bax
1 min read

Fans are rebuilding the game’s map, based on leaks – Nerd4.life

September 23, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Ninja Theory will use AI-based software for dubbing – Nerd4.life

September 23, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

1 min read

Bulgaria is getting stronger in America

September 24, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Change the date – Libero Quotidiano

September 24, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Todom Summary: Everything you might not have seen at our event in Korea

September 24, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Here are the first images taken by an Italian satellite in deep space

September 24, 2022 Karen Hines