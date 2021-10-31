October 31, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Sports medicine in the fight against heart attacks, tumors and diabetes: we talk about it in "15 minutes with ..."

Karen Hines October 31, 2021 1 min read

Sports medicine takes the field in the fight against heart attacks, cancer and diabetes: on Tuesday 2 November at 5 pm in the new episode of “15 Minutes with …” an in-depth talk about the health of the University Hospital Cagliari in cooperation with the Sarda Group Unione, which will be broadcast live on social networks of Aou of Cagliari (Facebook, Instagram, Youtube), on the website www.aoucagliari.it, but also on the Facebook page of Unione Sarda and on the website www.unionesarda.it. As always, viewers will be able to ask questions directly. On Wednesday, readers of Unione Sarda will find in-depth information on the inclusion of “The Salute” in the newspaper.

The guest column moderated by journalist Fabrizio Meloni, Head of Communications and External Relations at Aou, will be Dr. Marco Scorco, Head of Sports Medicine at San Giovanni di Dio and Director of Health at Cagliari Calcio as well as Vice President. From the Italian Federation of Sports Medicine (Fmsi).

The talk “15 minutes with…” is edited by Aou Cagliari News, the university hospital newspaper. Thin and simple format, it includes 15 minutes of questions and answers with specialists and the ability to ask questions directly to the audience.

