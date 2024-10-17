SPORT – Al Moto is in Turin for the Formula 1 races

For the next two races of the Formula 1 Championship, scheduled Sunday 20 OctoberUS GP, e Sunday 27 Octoberand the Mexican Grand Prix, both broadcast in the evening (9 p.m.). army Unusual openings will follow Live shows on the giant screen In the large museum square With live commentary from journalists, commentators and drivers: The track will remain open until 8:30pm (last entry at 7:30pm) and the paddock will be open until the end of the race. the’Entry is free and freewith online booking: visitors will be able to follow while comfortably seated on the Sparco sports seats.

then, Sunday 3 Novemberin association with Brazilian GBWhich takes place at 6pm on the famous Interlagos circuit where Senna achieved one of his most famous victories in 1991, finishing Ayrton Senna forever. A special event dedicated to all racing fans and represents a unique opportunity to pay tribute to one of the most beloved drivers in history and at the same time celebrates the exceptional success of the Turin Museum’s most visited exhibition ever.

The race will be broadcast with participation and commentary Benedetto CameranaPresident of MAUTO, supported by Carlo Vallarino GanciaAn iconic figure in motorsport, he grew up alongside legendary drivers such as Emerson Fittipaldi, Carlos Pace and Nelson Piquet, and is a go-kart factory manager who played a crucial role in launching Ayrton Senna’s career.