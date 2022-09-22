Splinter Cell Remake will be ‘rewritten and updated for modern gamers’ – Nerd4.life

According to some Ubisoft job offers, the next Splinter Cell New Edition It won’t be a 1:1 copy of the original work, but it will be there Rewrites and updates To adapt it to the modern audience.

Specifically, it is written: “Using The first Splinter Cell game As a basis, we are rewriting the story and updating it for a modern audience. We want to keep the spirit and themes of the original game while exploring our characters and the world to make it more authentic and believable. As a writer at Ubisoft Toronto, you will join the Narrative team and help create a coherent and compelling storytelling experience for a new audience of Splinter Cell fans.”

This information comes from a job offer from Ubisoft. As you can read, the idea is to work on Splinter Cell Remake in a way that keeps the core components on a narrative level, but tweaks enough to update and adapt the final experience to a more modern audience: unfortunately that doesn’t allow us to understand how much of the game needs to be changed to make that happen: .

In any case, we will have to wait a while before we know what kind of changes will be applied. Splinter Cell Remake was confirmed in December 2021 after which nothing was heard. Also given the recent absence of Ubisoft Forward, we don’t think we’ll be able to discover anything in a few months.