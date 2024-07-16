Spinazzola opens the ball up and then scores from an inspired Chiedra.

The Azzurri beat amateur side Trentino 4-0. The formation Conte chose for the first plan is 3-4-2-1 with proactive wingers and attacking midfielders called upon to position themselves.

The first flight of Naples who opened the new season against the amateur teamAnoniConte aims for a 3-4-2-1 formation and revolutionizes the team during the match to give everyone real space. The game was opened by the new arrival Spinazzola Right at the end of the first half. In the second half the Azzurri spread Cheddar Who wins a penalty kick, converts it and combines well with his teammates by participating in the action that leads to it.Comeni own goal And poker Gitano.

The chosen formation is 3-4-2-1.

Heavy workloads and physical condition that can’t be great inevitably. But againstAnoniThe most important aspect for Napoli is the tactical one. Antonio Conte sets the team in a 3-4-2-1, which we can consider as his likely starting lineup also at the official start of the season. In front of Caprile, the back three is made up of Rafa Marin, Rrahmani and Juan Jesus. Mazzocchi and Spinazzola are full outfield with Anguissa and Cajuste in midfield. Simeone is the central striker, with Politano and Lindstrom supporting him.

Power on the wings: the key to Napoli’s first half

The wings were key in the first half. Politano and Lindström were getting closer to each other on the pitch, allowing Mazzocchi and Spinazzola to advance in their lane. Right at the end of the first half, the Azzurri scored from the former Roma player who did well to cut off Politano’s pass and slot past the Agnone goalkeeper. The Neapolitans are not particularly fluid in their maneuvers but they are efficient and persistent in their search for the opponent’s goal. Giunta, Trentino’s number 1, saved the result on several occasions.

You might be interested Napoli, Lee Kang-in solve Osimhen case: After Kim, fans are crazy about another Korean PSG could scrap deal for Nigerian striker by including Luis Enrique’s wild card in deal: Azzurri fans in shock on social media

In the second half, the blue goal arrives.

In the second half, a whirlwind of changes as usual. Finding glory immediately. Cheddar From the floppy disk. A few minutes later, Gaetano scored the third goal after a good harmony with the Moroccan striker. Comeni own goal. Poker instead of exhaustiononce again benefiting from the vitality of Chidera, who on this occasion saved a shot from the edge of the area.

Naples Summit

masochist 7 Giunta denied him twice but Scampia’s winger is always on the move. Moreover, Conte’s unit highlights its characteristics.

Giunta denied him twice but Scampia’s winger is always on the move. Moreover, Conte’s unit highlights its characteristics. Spinazzola 7 Spina… Zola in the opponents’ side. Between defensive retreats and offensive entries. In one of them he finds the goal that opens the match.

Spina… Zola in the opponents’ side. Between defensive retreats and offensive entries. In one of them he finds the goal that opens the match. Cheddar 7 It is difficult for Napoli to enjoy this but in the meantime he will do his best.

Napoli fails

Cajust 6 There are no real failures, given the position of the opponent. However, in midfield, the Swede does not seem to have found the right turns.

There are no real failures, given the position of the opponent. However, in midfield, the Swede does not seem to have found the right turns. Simeone 6 Cholito tries but can’t find the right move. Maybe he needed more time but today it’s not there.

Cholito tries but can’t find the right move. Maybe he needed more time but today it’s not there. Lindstrom 6 The Dane, a potential starter and currently out of the Napoli project, has also been postponed.

Napoli-Annone: Match Scoreboard

Scarcely: 44′ Spinazzola, 53′ Penalty. Chidera, 56′ Gaetano, 73′ Ngong

Napoli first half (3-4-2-1): Capriel. Rafa Marin, Rahmani, Juan Jesus; Mazzocchi, Anguissa, Cagusti, Spinazzola; Politano, Lindstrom; Simon.

Napoli second half (3-4-2-1): Contini, Missoni, Ostigard, Nathan; Zerbin, Russo, Iaccarino, Mario Roy; Ngong, Gaetano; Shedera

On the bench: Torre, Sorrentino, Popovic, Ambrosino, Mizzoni, Davino.

trainer: Antonio Conte

Anoni Val de Non (3-4-2-1): Giunta (63′ Weber); Comini (58′ Valvo), Menapace (58′ Barbi), Weiss (58′ Pizzi); Casagrande (58′ Bizzarri), Borghese (58′ Graefenberg), Pangrazi, Ferreira (58′ Pagan); Micheli, Belcastro (58′ Camberague); Pescaro

to rule:Schmidt from Rovereto