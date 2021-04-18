Speranza’s defense: Warns of report, but WHO decides to withdraw it

“The choices made in the WHO document were made by the WHO, not by the Italian government.” This is the defense of Health Minister Roberto Sporanza, who was interviewed by Lucia Anziata for more than half an hour on Roy 3 in anticipation of a plan to “report” on a May 14 email sent by Italy’s WHO envoy Ranieri Guerrero. To Minister Della Salute announcing the release of Guerrero Critical document, On the same day it was collected. “The email – Sporanza explained – told us that the report had been released and brought back a fair discussion within the WHO, and that the choice was all WHO.”

WHO report at the Bergamo Inquiry Center

The matter is very sensitive due to the possible repercussions for the government of a criminal investigation into an ongoing crime that is currently ongoing and coordinated by the prosecutor. Bergamo. Among the documents that came under the lens was this WHO report, which actually denounced the absence of an epidemic plan that was discontinued in 2006. The author of the Investigations document, researcher Francesco Jambon, illustrates how stress can be. Ranieri Guerrero, the Italian vicar of the organization, is concerned about the political consequences. The facts show that the controversial WHO report on how Italy fought the Covit Tsunami was first published on May 14, 2020, and the same report was immediately withdrawn. The inquiries would have revealed not only Ronnie’s pressure on WHO researchers, but also some messages sent to Silvio Brucefero, head of the Ministry of Health and the head of the Institute of Higher Health. And attempts to “correct” him. Guerrero has now sent an email to Minister Speranza informing him of the release.

Email notifying the Minister of Document

“Ranieri Guerrero’s email told us that the report had been published, that it had already been published and that it had brought us to a fair discussion with different positions within the World Health Organization,” in response to an email from Speranza saying, “Do not make a distorted reading of a simple fact.” In the non-renewable epidemic program since 2006 he clarifies: “I came in 2019, I was the minister who renewed it. Anyway it was an anti-influenza program. However, the minister said he was calm: “I have full confidence in the work of the judiciary, which can rebuild everything: the transparency and full loyalty of our country’s institutions will appear in a completely clear way, starting with the Ministry of Health, the health overseas agency». ” “What came out was that there were different views within the WHO, but they were not choices that mattered to the Italian government or Italian companies. It would be good to make this clear.”

Hope: “Tough choices, but no instruction manual”

The Minister defended the choices made especially during the first phase of the Emergency: it is clear that we faced incredible innovation, the first choices we made in the first municipalities in Veneto and Lombardy were very difficult. We made some assessments, we encountered a big innovation that the whole world had to deal with. ” “Today we are asked why you did not close the municipality? But when we first signed the deed – remembering Speranza – it was not so clear that the army was sent to block the streets of the whole cities, and there was no instruction manual. Speranza says he is ready: “I have never avoided reporting to parliament.” But then he makes a plea: “The matter should not be pushed into a political controversy like a club, which creates hatred, violent language and divisions in the country.”